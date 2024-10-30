News & Insights

Take-Two in discussions to sell Chartboost adtech unit, Insider says

October 30, 2024 — 02:50 pm EDT

Take-Two (TTWO) is in discussions to sell its adtech unit Chartboost in an effort to streamline its focus on premium or “AAA” gaming, Business Insider’s Lara O’Reilly reports, citing multiple people familiar with the process. Adtech firms AppLovin (APP) and LoopMe have emerged as potential suitors for the assets, the author says, noting that Chartboost’s acquisitions talks are not finalized and could still fall apart.

