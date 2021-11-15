Markets
Take-Two Buys British Video Game Developer Roll7

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), an American video game holding company, and its publishing label Private Division said on Monday that they have acquired British video game developer Roll7. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division, commented: "…As a team passionate about action sports ourselves, seeing how Roll7 combines the thrill of competition with the zen of achieving flow-state in a videogame is remarkable, and we can't wait to show the world this phenomenon with our release of OlliOlli World this winter."

Based in London, the BAFTA award-winning studio is currently developing OlliOlli World to be published by Private Division and planned for launch this winter.

