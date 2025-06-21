Take This One Step to Avoid AI’s Extinction Event

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hello, Reader.

In nature, extinction doesn’t arrive with a press release.

It often begins quietly, with a subtle shift in the environment. A new predator enters the ecosystem. A virus mutates. A faster, leaner competitor appears on the scene.

And before long, species that once ruled the Earth… vanish.

The same phenomenon happens in the stock market.

Big, lumbering companies – also known as the “blue-chip stalwarts” of today – can suddenly find themselves fighting for relevance.

For evidence of this, look no further than U.S. chipmaker International Business Machines Corp. (IBM). Once the most valuable tech company on Earth, it’s now struggling to stay relevant in the artificial intelligence revolution –while Nvidia Corp’s (NVDA) market cap has soared past $3 trillion.

This process isn’t new. In the 1940s, Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter gave it a name: creative destruction.

His idea was a simple, but brutal, one. Innovation doesn’t just build new industries – it burns the old ones to the ground.

That’s the price of progress in a capitalist system.

And right now, we’re seeing a wildfire of creative destruction triggered by AI.

AI is not a trend. It’s not even a wave. It’s a mass extinction event for outdated business models.

The kind of event that permanently rewrites the investing landscape.

And if you’re holding the wrong companies as this event plays out, you’re not just underperforming – you’re getting wiped out.

That is why I’m focused on the once-in-a-generation investment opportunities that AI is producing. But I’m also aware that those opportunities will draw their nourishment from the rotting corpses of the companies AI destroys.

Adapt or perish. That is the Darwinian reckoning every company now faces.

Those that hope to survive and thrive must adopt and integrate AI as fast as humanly (or algorithmically) possible. Those that hesitate will die.

And it won’t be a slow death. AI is speeding up the clock.

The killing blow will arrive in the form of an advanced AI technology that I’ve been keeping my eye on for a while now… artificial general intelligence, or AGI. This emerging category of AI will not only be able to mimic human cognitive abilities but also surpass them.

So, in today’s Smart Money, let’s revisit how we can keep our portfolios on the right side of that Darwinian reckoning… and continue to profit through the profound changes it will bring.

I will also profile a new AI-powered software tool my colleague and CEO of TradeSmith Keith Kaplan will be debuting in just a few short days.

It uses advancements similar to the tech behind ChatGPT to help you take the guesswork out of trading.

Moreover, it could potentially compress a year’s worth of stock market profits into a matter of weeks.

How to Be an AI Survivor

One of the best ways to “future-proof” your wealth is to invest in enterprises that produce physical products or services that AI cannot replace.

I call these AI Survivors.

Agriculture companies would be one example. No matter how sophisticated AI becomes, humans will want to eat avocados and bananas.

Then, there’s companies that handle those natural commodities, like Boston-based Toast Inc. (TOST). It provides AI-enabled solutionsfor virtually every facet of the restaurant biz – from online ordering fulfillment to reservations management to supply-chain control.

Since I profiled this AI winner last August, its stock has soared over 70%.

Additionally, companies that produce natural resource products like copper, aluminum, or timber should be able to survive the growth of AI technologies… at least for a long time.

Some of these AI Survivors, such as uranium miners and nuclear power companies, have the added benefit of helping power the AI Revolution.

Nuclear power plants can run continuously for long periods of time without needing maintenance or refueling. So, they are an ideal energy source for AI data centers.

That’s why all the major tech companies are striking deals to secure part of their future electricity needs from nuclear power sources.

At the start of this month, for instance, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) announced it would buy nuclear power from power producer Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG).

This has sent one of the big uranium exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the Global X Uranium ETF (URA), up about 15%.

And as my colleague Keith Kaplan has been beating the drum on, the Darwinian reckoning AI is creating is not just something businesses face.

It’s also something we face as investors and traders.

Keith says we either integrate AI into our investing and our trading… or risk getting left behind.

Here is how you can make sure to stay ahead…

Put This New AI Tool to Work for You

If you don’t already know Keith, he’s the CEO of TradeSmith.

TradeSmith is a software platform designed to take the emotion out of investing by arming you with data-driven insights and quantitative analysis. And it’s used by more than 120,000 individuals to help track over $30 billion in assets.

Keith works with a team of top data scientists, software engineers, and investment analysts.

Together they’ve spent more than $20 million… and hundreds of thousands of hours… to develop the most cutting-edge financial innovations on the market for everyday investors.

And on Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Eastern time, they’re releasing a new AI-powered trading tool that can pinpoint what they call a stock’s “profit window” – the ideal timeframe to trade a stock on any given day.

This new AI tool is engineered on more than 120 million data points, including…

4.2 million historical price outcomes across more than 2,400 stocks over seven years

across more than 2,400 stocks over seven years 88.9 million daily forecasts that model price movements across a 21-day horizon

that model price movements across a 21-day horizon Tens of millions of “validation” runs, which refine accuracy and confidence with each new day of data

This tool is not live, yet.

But in backtests, it’s identified time windows where stocks surged so fast, it was like compressing four, eight – even nine – years of market gains into just a few weeks.

Of course, seeing is believing.

That’s why Keith will be demonstrating this new proprietary AI tool, on camera, during his presentation next Wednesday.

He’ll also be passing along the names and tickers of three new opportunities for July 1 that could each shoot up 100% or more in days.

So, to be among the first to see this new tool in action… and understand how you can integrate AI into your wealth building process, be sure to register for the event by clicking here.

Regards,

Eric Fry

P.S. When you register for Keith's event, you'll also get immediate access to a "lite" version of TradeSmith's new AI tool for a limited time to test it out for yourself. To try it out, just click here to sign up for Keith's free presentation on Wednesday, June 25, at 10 am. Eastern.

