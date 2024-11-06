Taiton Resources Advances with Kingsgate Quartz Project

Taiton Resources Limited (AU:T88) has released an update.

Taiton Resources Limited has announced the acquisition of 24.28 hectares of land at the Kingsgate Project in New South Wales, aimed at exploring high purity quartz with an impressive SiO2 purity of up to 99.99%. The project is strategically located near Glen Innes and marks a significant step in Taiton’s expansion plans, as field-based exploration has now commenced.

