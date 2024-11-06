News & Insights

Stocks

Taiton Resources Advances with Kingsgate Quartz Project

November 06, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Taiton Resources Limited (AU:T88) has released an update.

Taiton Resources Limited has announced the acquisition of 24.28 hectares of land at the Kingsgate Project in New South Wales, aimed at exploring high purity quartz with an impressive SiO2 purity of up to 99.99%. The project is strategically located near Glen Innes and marks a significant step in Taiton’s expansion plans, as field-based exploration has now commenced.

For further insights into AU:T88 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.