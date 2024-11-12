Taiheiyo Cement Reports Strong Growth in Earnings

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation ( (THYCF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Taiheiyo Cement Corporation presented to its investors.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation is a prominent player in the construction materials industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cement, mineral resources, and related construction materials, with distinctive operations in environmental business initiatives.

The latest earnings report from Taiheiyo Cement Corporation for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reveals a positive financial trajectory. The company’s net sales reached 443,676 million yen, marking a 6% increase compared to the previous year, alongside substantial growth in operating and ordinary profit.

Key financial metrics indicate a robust performance, with operating profit soaring by 105% to 36,389 million yen and ordinary profit rising by 75.8% to 35,371 million yen. Profit attributable to owners of the parent doubled to 30,192 million yen, showcasing a significant improvement in earnings per share. Additionally, the company’s capital adequacy ratio improved to 45.1%, reflecting a stronger financial position.

The company is also set to increase its annual dividends, reflecting confidence in its ongoing performance and financial health. The projected net sales for the fiscal year ending March 2025 are expected to see a modest increase, with significant growth in operating and ordinary profits anticipated.

Looking ahead, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation aims to maintain its growth trajectory, with management expressing optimism about achieving its financial targets for the fiscal year. The company continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value while navigating the dynamic market environment.

