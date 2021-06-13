Tahiti Welcomes Remote Workers With Coworking Vacation Packages

If you can work from anywhere, Tahiti has extended-stay packages ready for you.

The Tahitian Islands are open to U.S. travelers again as of May 1. To attract remote workers, several luxury hotels and resorts are offering special coworking vacation packages. With deals like these, you get to enjoy your vacation while also having a setup that allows you to work remotely.

If you're interested in planning a summer vacation to Tahiti, here are all the details on its entry requirements and which hotels are offering coworking packages.

Entry requirements for the Islands of Tahiti

Tahiti is now open to travelers who have been residing in the United States for at least 30 days prior to departure. Fully vaccinated travelers and travelers immunized by a previous COVID-19 infection don't need to quarantine upon arrival. All other travelers must quarantine for the first 10 days at their own expense.

To visit Tahiti, you must register on www.etis.pf between 6 and 30 days prior to your departure. Here are the documents you'll need to board a flight to Tahiti:

A registration receipt from the ETIS platform

An authorization to travel into French Polynesia, which you get through the ETIS platform

A negative laboratory RT-PCR test performed no more than three days prior to departure

A sworn statement to abide by sanitary regulations

It's also recommended you bring proof of vaccination if you're fully vaccinated.

Hotels offering coworking vacation packages

There are several hotels in the Islands of Tahiti with remote working programs. Here's a look at the details.

InterContinental Tahiti Resort and Spa

Working Without Borders is offering an eight-day program at InterContinental Tahiti Resort and Spa from July 31 to August 7, 2021. Prices start at $3,626. The program offers the following experiences:

Water activities, including learning to surf, paddle-boarding, and rowing

Happy hours at local eateries

Evening dining at food trucks

The opportunity to help restore coral reefs or save endangered species

This program is aimed at families, and an application is required. There are daytime activities for kids, so parents who want to can get work done. Besides the welcome dinner, catamaran cruise, and farewell dinner, travelers choose which activities they want to participate in.

The Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

The Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is offering special extended stay benefits. Rates vary and are available when making a reservation on the resort's website. Guests who stay between 10 and 19 nights receive:

Every fifth night complimentary

Complimentary round-trip shared airport transfers

Complimentary daily breakfast and nightly dinner (beverages excluded)

Benefits improve for those who stay longer. Guests who stay at least 20 nights receive private airport transfers instead of shared transportation, as well as complimentary premium internet access. Guests who stay at least 30 nights get all that and more, including twice-weekly private fitness sessions and a personal concierge.

The St. Regis Bora Bora

The St. Regis Bora Bora has launched a Work From Bora Bora program. Rates start at $1,200 per night plus taxes and fees, and the program is available for stays of five nights or more. Benefits include:

A pre-arrival consultation to plan your business and activity needs

Accommodations in a Garden Suite Villa, Beach Front Villa, or Overwater Villa

Butler service

An IT butler to set up your office

Polynesian Taurumi massage

Daily breakfast and nightly three-course dinner

Complimentary kids club

Round-trip Bora Bora airport transfers

The Brando

The Brando is discounting stays of three nights or longer through its Stay and Save offer. You can book through March 28, 2022. Eligible stay dates are until March 31, 2022, excluding the festive season from Dec. 21, 2021 to Jan. 10, 2022.

With this offer, stays of three nights have a 10% discount on the public room rate. Stays of four nights or longer have a 15% discount on the public room rate.

During the low season, discounts are applicable on one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas. During the high season, which is from July 1 to Oct. 31, 2021, discounts are only applicable on one-bedroom villas.

Tahiti Homes

Tahiti Homes is offering monthly stays that are 40% to 50% less than standard nightly rates at several of its villas. Here are the villas with discounted rates available:

Villa Oona, Moorea (rates start at $8,000 per month)

Villa Oasis, Tahiti (rates start at $8,000 per month)

Fare Mokalei, Tahiti (rates start at $5,800 per month)

Booking a trip to Tahiti

Even with those vacation packages, staying in Tahiti still isn't cheap. Although you probably can't pay for your whole trip in points, there are ways you can save money with travel rewards credit cards.

Most of the hotel deals aren't bookable using travel points. However, you can use credit card miles to book your flight. That at least helps you save on a big travel expense.

Some credit cards also offer points that you can redeem at a fixed rate (usually $0.01 per point) toward any travel purchases you make. If you have one of these cards and you use it to book your vacation package, then you could put your points toward the purchase to reduce the cost.

The Tahitian Islands are a popular vacation destination for a reason. If you want to get away but you still need to spend some time getting work done, a coworking vacation package is worth checking out.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest well into 2022! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.