TAGG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (Symbol: TAGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.56, changing hands as high as $42.58 per share. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAGG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.4105 per share, with $44.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.58.

