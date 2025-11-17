Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Price Target Increased by 42.57% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology (NasdaqGM:TCMD) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is an increase of 42.57% from the prior estimate of $17.17 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.29% from the latest reported closing price of $23.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMD is 0.07%, an increase of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.49% to 23,452K shares. The put/call ratio of TCMD is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,056K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares , representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 28.90% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,538K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets holds 902K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 845K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 19.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 42.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 717K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.