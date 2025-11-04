Tactile Systems Surges 39% On Strong Q3 Beat & Guidance Upgrade

(RTTNews) - Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) jumped 39.38% to $21.98, up $6.21, after releasing third-quarter results that significantly beat expectations.

The company posted revenue of $85.8 million, up 17 percent year-over-year, and net income of $8.2 million, or $0.36 per share, surpassing analyst estimates.

Management also raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $317-$321 million (growth of 8-10 percent) and announced a new share-repurchase program of up to $25 million, signaling confidence in future execution.

The market reaction reflects the strong operational performance driven by a 71 percent increase in the airway-clearance product line and improved margin leverage. Investors should monitor the sustainability of the growth trajectory and the effectiveness of the share-buyback program.

On the day of the release, TCMD's stock opened near $15-$17, traded up to $22, and closed at $21.98. Volume surged well above average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $10.50 - $24.50.

