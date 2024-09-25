News & Insights

TCMD

Tactile Systems Reveals Positive Quality Of Life Endpoints For Flexitouch Device In Veterans

September 25, 2024 — 11:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD), Wednesday announced positive disease-specific health-related quality of life endpoints in a study of Flexitouch advanced pneumatic compression device in veterans with lower extremity lymphedema.

The 52-week study was published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, Venous and Lymphatic Disorders.

The secondary outcome measures assessed limb circumference, cellulitis events, skin quality, and therapy compliance over the course of 52 weeks.

