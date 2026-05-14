Taboola.com (TBLA) Price Target Increased by 18.10% to 6.32

The average one-year price target for Taboola.com (NasdaqGS:TBLA) has been revised to $6.32 / share. This is an increase of 18.10% from the prior estimate of $5.36 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.76% from the latest reported closing price of $4.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taboola.com. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBLA is 0.15%, an increase of 70.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 93,387K shares. The put/call ratio of TBLA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siren, L.L.C. holds 9,969K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 5,901K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,292K shares , representing an increase of 27.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,226K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares , representing an increase of 37.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 106.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,216K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares , representing an increase of 18.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 18.08% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 2,255K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 30.88% over the last quarter.

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