Taboola.com Ltd. Reports Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $50.13 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $33.14 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $522.30 million from $491.04 million last year.

Taboola.com Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.13 Mln. vs. $33.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $522.30 Mln vs. $491.04 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 444 M To $ 462 M

