Taboola.com (TBLA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Taboola.com TBLA is slated to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28.



For the fourth quarter of 2023, Taboola expects revenues to be between $418 million and $449 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $436.65 million, suggesting growth of 17.61% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.

Taboola.com Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Taboola.com Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Taboola.com Ltd. Quote

Taboola’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters but missed the mark once. TBLA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 73.14% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Taboola’s robust platform and offerings on the back of continuous investments in product innovation, ongoing partnerships with Microsoft MSFT and Yahoo and its strong foothold in the e-commerce sector are expected to have benefited the fourth-quarter results.



Strong momentum in Europe and the U.S. is likely to have boosted the e-commerce segment during the quarter under review.



The company's robust AI-powered bidding technology, as a result of its ongoing partnership with Microsoft, is expected to have benefited the company in the fourth quarter.



The integration with Yahoo is progressing well, and Taboola now offers exclusive access to 100% of Yahoo's global native supply. This opens new opportunities for advertisers and is expected to have contributed to revenue growth in the fourth quarter.



Growing investments to bolster its AI technology with features like Max Conversions are likely to have aided the company's financial performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the ongoing war in Israel and its potential economic and operational impacts, coupled with Taboola's revenue dependence on the region are expected to have hurt TBLA’s prospects in fourth-quarter 2023.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Taboola has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



The Gap GPS has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap’s shares have declined 8.7% year to date. GPS is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7.



SEMrush SEMR has an Earnings ESP of +23.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



SEMrush’s shares have declined 10.5% year to date. SEMR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 4.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

