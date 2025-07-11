Is Taboola Set to Gain From Advertising Shift to Digital Marketing?

Over the past decade, Taboola Ltd. TBLA has been a key beneficiary of the steady shift in advertising budgets from traditional media to digital platforms. Well-positioned to leverage this structural change, Taboola has broadened its focus into performance-driven display advertising through its Realize platform, designed to meet advertisers’ growing demand for measurable return on investment. Targeting a $55 billion market opportunity, CEO Adam Singolda emphasizes Taboola’s advantage through its partnerships with more than 9,000 publishers, offering scale and audience insights that set it apart from competitors.



Taboola’s strength lies in its extensive publisher relationships with platforms like Microsoft, Yahoo, and Apple News, providing access to unique first-party data from 600 million daily users. Realize leverages this data alongside AI technologies, such as Max Conversions and Abby, to deliver unified, performance-oriented advertising solutions. These innovations enhance campaign efficiency while making advanced digital advertising more accessible for both SMBs and larger advertisers seeking alternatives beyond Meta and Google.



Key strategic agreements, including Microsoft’s display ad partnership across Outlook and MSN, and a native ad deal with Apple News, further validate Realize’s market positioning and Taboola’s growing presence in premium performance advertising channels.



With R&D investments accounting for approximately 8% of revenues in 2024 and expected to rise, alongside acquisitions and AI enhancements, Taboola is reinforcing its competitive edge. The company is transitioning from a native ad widget provider into a full-scale performance advertising platform, well-equipped to capture the growing shift toward data-driven digital marketing.

What About TBLA’s Competitors?

The Trade Desk TTD is well-positioned as advertising budgets shift to digital marketing. Trade Desk empowers advertisers with transparent, data-driven programmatic solutions beyond walled gardens. Through AI innovation and global partnerships, Trade Desk strengthens its leadership in digital advertising, capturing a larger share of performance-focused marketing spend.



The Magnite MGNI is well-positioned to capture growing digital marketing budgets as advertisers prioritize programmatic channels. Magnite helps publishers maximize revenues through transparent CTV, video, and display monetization. With ongoing tech innovation and expanded partnerships, Magnite solidifies its leadership as the largest independent sell-side platform in digital advertising.

TBLA’s Price Performance

Shares of TBLA have gained 0.8% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TBLA’s Expensive Valuation

TBLA is currently affordable. It is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 20.4, lower than the industry average of 28.5. It has a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for TBLA Witnessed No Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TBLA’s second-quarter 2025 EPS and third quarter witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The same holds true for full-year 2025 and 2026.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for TBLA’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for TBLA’s 2025 and 2026 EPS also indicates a year-over-year increase.



TBLA stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

