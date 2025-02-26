Taboola Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results, Launches New Performance Advertising Platform Realize

Taboola announced strong Q4 and full-year 2024 results, launching a new performance platform and increasing share repurchase authorization.

Quiver AI Summary

Taboola, a digital advertising leader, announced its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2024, showcasing significant growth and transformation in its operations. The company reported revenues of $491 million for Q4 and $1.77 billion for the entire year, with a notable increase in gross profit and a shift to net income of $33.1 million in Q4, compared to a loss of $3.8 million for the year. CEO Adam Singolda highlighted the launch of Realize, a new performance advertising platform aimed at enhancing advertiser outcomes, underscoring Taboola's commitment to expanding beyond traditional channels. Additionally, the company has authorized up to $200 million for share repurchases, reflecting confidence in its future performance. Looking ahead, Taboola provided guidance for Q1 and FY 2025, projecting continued revenue growth and profitability, and announced plans for an Investor Day on March 26, 2025, to outline its strategic direction.

Potential Positives

Taboola reported a significant revenue increase, achieving $491.0 million in Q4 2024, compared to $419.8 million in Q4 2023, indicating strong growth in the digital advertising market.

The company achieved net income of $33.1 million in Q4 2024, a substantial recovery from a net loss of $0.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting improved profitability.

Taboola launched 'Realize', a new independent performance advertising platform, expanding its service offerings and positioning itself to capture a broader market segment beyond traditional ad channels.

The company increased its share repurchase authorization by up to $200 million, signaling confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Despite positive growth in revenue and net income for Q4 2024, the company reported a net loss for the full year 2024, indicating challenges in long-term profitability.

The substantial reliance on non-GAAP measures with limited comparable GAAP guidance in their financial outlook may raise concerns about the transparency and accuracy of the company's financial health.

The increase in share repurchase authorization could be viewed as a signal that the company may not have better investment opportunities, potentially reflecting a lack of growth avenues.

FAQ

What were Taboola's fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

Taboola reported revenues of $491.0 million, a gross profit of $177.6 million, and a net income of $33.1 million for Q4 2024.

What is Taboola's new performance advertising platform?

Taboola launched Realize, an independent performance advertising platform that aims to expand beyond traditional search and social advertising.

How much has Taboola increased its share repurchase authorization?

Taboola has increased its share repurchase authorization by up to $200 million, reflecting confidence in future performance.

When is Taboola's upcoming Investor Day?

Taboola’s Investor Day is scheduled for March 26, 2025, where management will share insights on strategy and market opportunities.

How does Taboola's latest financial performance compare to 2023?

Taboola's Q4 2024 revenues increased by 17% compared to Q4 2023, reflecting significant year-over-year growth in financial performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $818,966 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ZVI LIMON has made 3 purchases buying 237,884 shares for an estimated $750,341 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNDA M CLARIZIO sold 29,606 shares for an estimated $106,877

MONICA MIJALESKI sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $105,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“2024 proved to be a transformative year for Taboola,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “Our team remained focused and dedicated, delivering the strong results we set out to achieve two years ago. This past year, we learned that advertisers are looking for more—and we’re ready to deliver. Today, we’re excited to announce our expansion into all performance advertising with the launch of Realize, our new independent performance platform that goes beyond search and social. Our investments in 2025 will enable Realize to increasingly empower our advertisers to achieve their desired outcomes at scale, using our unique supply, data, and AI technology. In addition, we’ve increased our share repurchase authorization by up to $200 million, reinforcing our confidence in the future. We look forward to sharing more at our upcoming Investor Day. The best is yet to come.”





Please find more information in our Realize and Share Repurchase press releases.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results











(dollars in millions, except share and per share data)







Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024







​







2023













2024







​







2023

















Unaudited













Unaudited











Revenues





$491.0









$419.8









$1,766.2









$1,439.7









Gross profit





$177.6









$138.3









$534.2









$425.6









Net income (loss)





$33.1









$0.0









$(3.8)









$(82.0)









EPS diluted (1)





$0.10









$0.01









$(0.01)









$(0.24)









Ratio of net income (loss) to gross profit





18.7%









0.0%









(0.7%)









(19.3%)









Cash flow provided by operating activities





$61.9









$22.8









$184.3









$84.4









Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and investments





$230.4









$181.8









$230.4









$181.8



























































Non-GAAP Financial Data *







































ex-TAC Gross Profit





$212.7









$168.5









$667.5









$535.8









Adjusted EBITDA





$92.3









$50.1









$200.9









$98.7









Non-GAAP Net Income





$73.3









$26.7









$122.4









$32.6









Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit





43.4%









29.7%









30.1%









18.4%









Free Cash Flow





$51.9









$10.5









$149.2









$52.2















































1



The weighted-average shares for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were 344,451,734 and 357,796,637 shares, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were 343,388,908 and 346,376,114 shares, respectively.







First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance







For the First Quarter and Full Year 2025, the Company currently expects (dollars in millions):















Q1 2025









Guidance









​









FY 2025









Guidance

















Unaudited















(dollars in millions)









Revenues





$407 - $427









$1,838 - $1,888









Gross profit





$109 - $115









$536 - $552









ex-TAC Gross Profit*





$142 - $148









$674 - $690









Adjusted EBITDA*





$22 - $26









$201 - $209









Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)*





$2 - $6









$122 - $128





























Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), we are not able to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on net income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.







Webcast & Conference Call







Taboola’s senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at





https://investors.taboola.com





.





To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI78f2eb50383645b999bd30d853cd05aa





and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on February 26, 2026.







Upcoming Investor Day







As previously announced, Taboola will host an Investor Day on March 26, 2025 in New York City. During the event members of Taboola’s management team and special guests will share details on Taboola’s strategy, market opportunity and financial outlook. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and will end at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. A live video webcast of the event and slide presentation can be found on Taboola’s investor relations website. A replay of the event will be available via webcast for twelve months at investors.taboola.com







*About Non-GAAP Financial Information







This press release includes ex-TAC Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding future financial and business trends relating to the Company. The Company believes that the use of these measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are excluded or included in calculating them, which may vary from period to period. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events including future financial or operating performance of Taboola.com Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “guidance”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “target”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the degree to which, or whether, Realize can achieve its intended performance objectives and attract, retain and grow advertisers and advertising spending; the Company’s estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to accounting presentations and purchase price and other adjustments; the extent to which we will buyback any of our shares pursuant to authority granted by the Company’s Board of Directors, which may depend upon market and economic conditions, other business opportunities and priorities, satisfying required conditions under the Israeli Companies Law and the Companies Regulations or other factors; the ability to attract new digital properties and advertisers; ability to meet minimum guarantee requirements in contracts with digital properties; intense competition in the digital advertising space, including with competitors who have significantly more resources; ability to grow and scale the Company’s ad and content platform through new relationships with advertisers and digital properties; ability to secure high quality content from digital properties; ability to maintain relationships with current advertiser and digital property partners; ability to prioritize investments to improve profitability and free cash flow; ability to make continued investments in the Company’s AI-powered technology platform; the need to attract, train and retain highly-skilled technical workforce; changes in the regulation of, or market practice with respect to, “third party cookies” and its impact on digital advertising; continued engagement by users who interact with the Company’s platform on various digital properties; reliance on a limited number of partners for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue; changes in laws and regulations related to privacy, data protection, advertising regulation, competition and other areas related to digital advertising; ability to enforce, protect and maintain intellectual property rights; risks related to the fact that we are incorporated in Israel and governed by Israeli law; the potential impacts of the war in Israel to the Company’s operations; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.







About Taboola







Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.





Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.







Investor Contacts



:





Jessica Kourakos





Aadam Anwar









investors@taboola.com











Press Contact



:





Dave Struzzi









press@taboola.com











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data





























December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023

































ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS























Cash and cash equivalents





$226,583









$176,108









Short-term investments





3,780









5,725









Restricted deposits





200









1,407









Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $11,815 and $10,207 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) (1)





370,110









306,307









Prepaid expenses and other current assets





55,328









69,865











Total current assets









656,001













559,412













NON-CURRENT ASSETS























Long-term prepaid expenses





25,193









39,602









Commercial agreement asset





286,619









289,451









Restricted deposits





1,462









4,247









Deferred tax assets, net





—









0









Operating lease right of use assets





58,997









61,746









Property and equipment, net





69,388









72,155









Intangible assets, net





65,067









125,258









Goodwill





555,931









555,931











Total non-current assets









1,062,657













1,148,390













Total assets









$





1,718,658













$





1,707,802

































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data





























December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES























Trade payables (2)





$309,229









$282,012









Short-term operating lease liabilities





21,881









20,264









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





154,472









118,689









Current maturities of long-term loan





0









3,000











Total current liabilities









485,582













423,965













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES























Long-term loan, net of current maturities





116,452









142,164









Long-term operating lease liabilities





42,561









49,450









Warrants liability





3,368









6,129









Deferred tax liabilities, net





5,497









14,815









Other long-term liabilities





13,292









14,217











Total long-term liabilities









181,170













226,775













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 18)

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized: 700,000,000 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 293,134,865 and 295,670,620 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively





—









—









Non-voting Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized: 46,000,000 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 44,210,406 and 45,198,702 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively





—









—









Treasury Ordinary shares, at cost - 33,528,361 (32,540,065 Ordinary shares and 988,296 Non-voting Ordinary shares) and 15,240,471 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively





(130,117)









(55,513)









Additional paid-in capital





1,335,825









1,262,093









Accumulated other comprehensive income





418.0









942









Accumulated deficit





(154,220)









(150,460)











Total shareholders' equity









1,051,906













1,057,062













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





1,718,658













$





1,707,802

































1



Includes related party trade receivables of $76,677 and of $12,297 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.







2



Includes related party trade payables of $68,556 and $38,657, as of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023, respectively.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

















U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

















































Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Unaudited













Revenues









$





491,040













$





419,774













$





1,766,220













$





1,439,685











Cost of revenues:





































Traffic acquisition cost





279,819









251,264









1,101,556









903,866









Other cost of revenues





33,611









30,260









130,446









110,261









Total cost of revenues





313,430









281,524









1,232,002









1,014,127











Gross profit









177,610













138,250













534,218













425,558











Operating expenses:





































Research and development





36,174









34,379









142,438









136,255









Sales and marketing





68,273









64,911









268,526









246,342









General and administrative





25,940









30,165









97,337









106,698









Total operating expenses





130,387









129,455









508,301









489,295









Operating income (loss)





47,223









8,795









25,917









(63,737)









Finance income (expenses), net





(8,240)









(1,421)









(11,980)









(12,804)









Income (loss) before income taxes expenses





38,983









7,374









13,937









(76,541)









Income tax expenses





(5,840)









(3,651)









(17,697)









(5,499)











Net income (loss)









$





33,143













$





3,723













$





(3,760





)













$





(82,040





)















































Net income (loss) per share attributable to Ordinary and Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, basic





$0.10









$0.01









$(0.01)









$(0.24)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic





344,451,734









348,538,870









343,388,908









346,376,114









Net income (loss) per share attributable to Ordinary and Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, diluted





$0.10









$0.01









$(0.01)









$(0.24)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted





348,834,250









357,796,637









343,388,908









346,376,114















































1



Includes revenues from related party of $76,277 and $14,292 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and of $233,640 and $40,902 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.







2



Includes traffic acquisition cost to related party of $97,327 and $35,138 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and of $275,539 and $45,181 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

















U.S. dollars in thousands





























Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Unaudited













Net income (loss)









$





33,143













$





3,723













$





(3,760





)













$





(82,040





)











Other comprehensive income (loss):





































Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale marketable securities, net





—









12









6









515









Unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net





253









1,148









(530)









1,261









Other comprehensive income (loss)





253









1,160









(524)









1,776











Comprehensive income (loss)









$





33,396













$





4,883













$





(4,284





)













$





(80,264





)

















































SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

















U.S. dollars in thousands





























Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Unaudited











Cost of revenues





$813









$842









$3,853









$3,924









Research and development





5,861









6,190









25,876









24,471









Sales and marketing





4,321









3,584









17,847









16,397









General and administrative





4,211









4,847









19,522









19,539











Total share-based compensation expenses









$





15,206













$





15,463













$





67,098













$





64,331

















































DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

















U.S. dollars in thousands





























Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Unaudited











Cost of revenues





$10,919









$11,260









$42,125









$39,024









Research and development





729









770









4,222









2,528









Sales and marketing





11,310









13,539









50,907









54,105









General and administrative





1,423









234









599









855











Total depreciation and amortization expense









$





24,381













$





25,803













$





97,853













$





96,512

















































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

















U.S. dollars in thousands





























Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Unaudited













Cash flows from operating activities







































Net income (loss)





$33,143









$3,723









$(3,760)









$(82,040)











Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:







































Depreciation and amortization





24,952









25,803









100,928









96,512









Share-based compensation expenses





15,206









15,463









67,098









64,331









Commercial agreement asset amortization





1,442









0









2,832









0









Net loss (income) from financing expenses





4,895









(2,085)









3,764









(816)









Revaluation of the Warrants liability





1,864









106









(2,761)









(627)









Amortization of loan and credit facility issuance costs





444









399









1,536









1,619









Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on short-term investments, net





(53)









9









177









(914)









Loss from disposal of property and equipment





0









1,571









0









1,571











Change in operating assets and liabilities:







































Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (1)





(76,780)









(74,189)









(63,803)









(49,599)









Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets and long-term prepaid expenses





4,876









3,380









28,663









5,934









Increase (decrease) in trade payables (2)





38,821









34,341









25,920









36,563









Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities





12,550









19,825









35,577









25,202









Decrease in deferred taxes, net





1,644









(7,278)









(9,318)









(15,496)









Change in operating lease right of use assets





5,276









4,383









19,914









16,830









Change in operating lease liabilities





(6,345)









(2,659)









(22,436)









(14,697)











Net cash provided by operating activities









61,935













22,792













184,331













84,373













Cash flows from investing activities







































Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized internal-use software





(10,025)









(12,294)









(35,155)









(32,133)









Business acquisition deferred payment





—









—









(719)









0









Investments in restricted deposits





—









—









—









(730)









Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments





—









(136)









5,765









114,494









Purchase of short-term investments





—









6,825









—









(21,991)











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









(10,025





)













(5,605





)













(30,109





)













59,640













Cash flows from financing activities







































Issuance costs





—









-









(695)









-









Exercise of options and vested RSUs





1,855









1,524









7,564









6,953









Payment of tax withholding for share-based compensation expenses





(689)









(591)









(3,085)









(3,804)









Repurchase of Ordinary shares





(8,663)









(32,356)









(73,602)









(55,513)









Payments on account of repurchase of Ordinary shares





(165)









—









(165)









—









Repayment of long-term loan





(30,000)









(50,000)









(30,000)









(82,250)











Net cash used in financing activities









(37,662





)













(81,423





)













(99,983





)













(134,614





)













Exchange rate differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents







(4,895)









2,085









(3,764)









816









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





9,353









(62,151)









50,475









10,215









Cash and cash equivalents - at the beginning of the period





217,230









238,259









176,108









165,893











Cash and cash equivalents - at the end of the period









$





226,583













$





176,108













$





226,583













$





176,108

















































1



Includes an increase in related party trade receivables of $64,380 and $12,297, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.







2



Includes an increase in related party trade payables of $29,899 and $38,657, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, Respectively.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

















U.S. dollars in thousands





























Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Unaudited













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the year for:







































Income taxes





$6,482









$8,076









$19,878









$18,011









Interest





$3,259









$3,908









$14,313









$18,488











Non-cash investing and financing activities:







































Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized internal-use software





$1,080









$639









$1,080









$639









Share-based compensation included in capitalized internal-use software





$411









$522









$2,156









$2,253









Creation of operating lease right-of-use assets





$3,944









$1,126









$17,165









$11,730









Reclassification of Restricted deposit to Short-term deposit





$3,780









$ —









$3,780









$ —















































APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Reconciliation









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED)









The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

















Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023















(dollars in thousands)











Revenues









$





491,040









​









$





419,774









​









$





1,766,220









​









$





1,439,685











Traffic acquisition cost





279,819









251,264









1,101,556









903,866









Other cost of revenues





33,611









30,260









130,446









110,261









Gross profit





$177,610









$138,250









$534,218









$425,558









Add back: Other cost of revenues and amortization





35,053





​





30,260





​





133,278





​





110,261











ex-TAC Gross Profit









$





212,663









​









$





168,510









​









$





667,496









​









$





535,819

















































1



The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included $1,442 and $2,832 respectively of amortization expenses of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset.







The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

















Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023















(dollars in thousands)











Net income (loss)









$





33,143













$





3,723













$





(3,760





)













$





(82,040





)











Adjusted to exclude the following:





​





​





​





​





​





​





​









Finance (income) expenses, net





8,240









1,421









11,980









12,804









Income tax expenses





5,840









3,651









17,697









5,499









Depreciation and amortization (1)





26,356





​





25,803





​





103,722





​





96,512









Share-based compensation expenses





15,206





​





12,727





​





60,044





​





53,749









Holdback compensation expenses (2)





—









2,736









7,054









10,582









M&A and other costs (3)





3,494





​





—





​





4,189





​





1,571











Adjusted EBITDA









$





92,279









​









$





50,061









​









$





200,926









​









$





98,677

















































1



The year ended December 31, 2024, includes one-time write-off of internal use software in the amount of $3,038. The three months ended December 31, 2024 includes one-time write-off of internal use software in the amount of $1,785.







2



Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.







3



The three months and year ended December 31, 2024, includes $1,830 related to excess termination expenses from a headcount reduction due to the launch of Realize and, $1,664 in professional and legal expenses related to a litigation matter in which the Company is the plaintiff and is not related to our ongoing business operations. The year ended December 31, 2024 also includes certain one-time professional service costs. The year ended December 31, 2023, includes one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement.











The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss).

















Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023















(dollars in thousands)











Net income (loss)









$





33,143













$





3,723













$





(3,760





)













$





(82,040





)











Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)





16,972









15,966









65,135









63,888









Share-based compensation expenses





15,206









12,727









60,044









53,749









Holdback compensation expenses (2)





—









2,736









7,054









10,582









M&A and other costs (3)





3,494









—









4,189









1,571









Revaluation of Warrants





1,863









(2,085)









(2,761)









(627)









Foreign currency exchange rate losses (4)





4,975









(4,430)









5,625









(946)









Income tax effects





(2,329)









(1,909)









(13,149)









(13,597)









Non-GAAP Net Income





$73,324









$26,728









$122,377









$32,580















































1



The year ended December 31, 2024, includes one-time write-off of internal use software in the amount of $3,038 and includes $2,832 of amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset. The three months ended December 31, 2024 includes one-time write-off of internal use software in the amount of $1,785 and includes $1,442 of amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset.







2



Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.







3



The three months and year ended December 31, 2024, includes $1,830 related to excess termination expenses from a headcount reduction due to the launch of Realize and, $1,664 in professional and legal expenses related to a litigation matter in which the Company is the plaintiff and is not related to our ongoing business operations. The year ended December 31, 2024 also includes certain one-time professional service costs. The year ended December 31, 2023, includes one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement.







4



Represents foreign currency exchange rate gains or losses related to the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities to the Company’s functional currency using exchange rates in effect at the end of the reporting period.











The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

















Three months ended









December 31,













Year ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023















(dollars in thousands)











Net cash provided by operating activities









$





61,935













$





22,792













$





184,331













$





84,373











Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized internal-use software





(10,025)









(12,294)









(35,155)









(32,133)











Free Cash Flow









$





51,910













$





10,498













$





149,176













$





52,240

















































APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliation









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q4 2024 AND FULL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE







(Unaudited)







The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Gross profit to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

















Q1 2025









Guidance









​









FY 2025









Guidance

















Unaudited















(dollars in millions)









Revenues





$407 - $427









$1,838 - $1,888









Traffic acquisition cost





($265) - ($282)









($1,164) - ($1,198)









Other cost of revenues





($33) - ($33)









$138 - $138









Gross profit





$109 - $115









$536 - $552









Add back: Other cost of revenues





($33) - ($33)





​





($138) - ($138)









ex-TAC Gross Profit





$142 - $148





​





$674 - $690





























Although we provide a projection for Free Cash Flow, we are not able to provide a projection for net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net cash provided by operating activities, including taxes and timing of collections and payments, are not predictable therefore projecting an accurate forecast is difficult. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide projections on net cash provided by operating activities or to reconcile our Free Cash Flow projections without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net cash provided by operating activities is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.