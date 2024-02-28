News & Insights

Taboola Q4 Adj. Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Taboola (TBLA) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to $3.72 million from $15.18 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.01 compared to $0.06. Non-GAAP net income declined to $31.4 million from $43.3 million. Fourth quarter revenues were $419.77 million compared to $371.27 million, previous year.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects: revenue in a range of $1.89 billion - $1.94 billion; and non-GAAP net income of $84 million - $104 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects: revenue in a range of $387 million - $413 million; and a non-GAAP net loss in a range of $15 million - $3 million.

