Taboola Launches Realize: A New Performance Advertising Platform Beyond Native Ads

Taboola introduces Realize, a performance advertising platform that enhances campaign effectiveness beyond traditional native placements.

Quiver AI Summary

Taboola has announced a strategic shift from its legacy of native advertising to a new performance-focused technology platform named Realize, which targets advertisers seeking scalable performance outcomes outside of search and social media. Realize leverages Taboola’s unique data and AI capabilities to optimize performance across a broad network of publishers and apps, including high-visibility placements beyond traditional native ads. Despite significant annual spending on digital advertising, many channels struggle with delivering effective results due to audience saturation and rising costs. Taboola aims to fill this gap with Realize, offering a simpler way for advertisers to achieve their customer acquisition goals efficiently. The platform promises advantages such as increased supply options, advanced AI optimization, and creative versatility, aiming to provide measurable ROI for advertisers and enhancing their operations alongside longtime partners.

Potential Positives

Taboola introduces Realize, an industry-first performance advertising platform, signaling a strategic expansion beyond native advertising.

Realize leverages Taboola's unique data, first-party data, and AI technology to deliver improved performance outcomes for advertisers.

The platform offers advertisers access to a wider range of placements across trusted publishers and apps, enhancing visibility and engagement opportunities.

Taboola reports an estimated $55B market opportunity in performance advertising that could benefit from its new technology, highlighting significant growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The introduction of the Realize platform comes with significant uncertainties and risks, including the potential inability to achieve intended performance objectives and attract sufficient advertising spending, which may negatively impact future revenues.

The press release highlights challenges faced by existing solutions, implying that Taboola's previous offerings may have been inadequate, raising concerns about the effectiveness of their historical strategies.

The mention of protracted roll-out periods and the risk of negative financial contributions during the launch period suggests potential short-term financial strain on the company as they implement Realize.

FAQ

What is Taboola's new technology platform called?

Taboola's new technology platform is called Realize, which focuses on performance outcomes beyond native advertising.

How does Realize improve performance advertising?

Realize leverages AI, unique data, and diverse inventory to drive measurable performance outcomes for advertisers.

Who can use the Realize platform?

The Realize platform is available for all advertisers focused on performance, expanding options beyond traditional native placements.

What challenges does Realize address for advertisers?

Realize addresses diminishing returns from social media and offers specialized solutions for different parts of the marketing funnel.

What types of ad placements does Realize support?

Realize supports a variety of ad placements, including display ads, video, and traditional native formats across trusted publishers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $818,966 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ZVI LIMON has made 3 purchases buying 237,884 shares for an estimated $750,341 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNDA M CLARIZIO sold 29,606 shares for an estimated $106,877

MONICA MIJALESKI sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $105,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Taboola



, a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced a new focus beyond native advertising and a powerful new technology platform called



Realize



.













Taboola has pioneered native advertising for more than a decade, driving success for advertisers, primarily in bottom of article placements. Today, Taboola extends far beyond this legacy with the introduction of Realize, an industry-first platform that specializes only in performance outcomes at scale beyond search and social.







Realize



taps into Taboola’s unique data, performance AI, and an increasingly diverse range of inventory and creative formats to achieve performance objectives. While advertisers need great solutions for all parts of the marketing funnel, they need specialized solutions. Existing solutions that promise full funnel service face significant challenges to excel in each part of the marketing funnel. As of today, Taboola is opening Realize for all advertisers focused on performance.









Taboola estimates that advertisers spend $25B a year attempting to achieve performance outcomes on DSPs and niche AdTech solutions, yet in many cases these channels lack the performance expertise, scale or data to get the results advertisers need. DSPs tend to focus on video and CTV, which is great for branding goals but not performance, while AdTech companies tend to lack enough scale for success. Taboola estimates there is nearly $30B of spend suffering from diminishing returns on social media as well. In addition, 75% of performance advertisers spending on social say they are dealing with diminishing returns and are looking for solutions, due to audience saturation, rising costs and ad fatigue. In total, Taboola estimates that a majority of this $55B being spent on performance advertising is not providing the ROI it could be.





Realize is the only independent performance platform that goes beyond search and social media and delivers outcomes at scale for advertisers, leveraging Taboola’s unique supply, first party data and AI technology. It delivers simplicity and efficiency for advertisers to run performance-based campaigns on many of the world’s largest and most trusted publishers across all ad inventory, OEMs and apps.









Key components of Realize include:













New Supply: Going Beyond “Bottom of Article” Native







For the first time ever, Realize allows advertisers to tap into display and even more parts of Taboola’s large network of publishers, apps and OEMs which include NBC News, Yahoo, Xiaomi and Samsung. Taboola advertisers can now go beyond native ad placements to connect with relevant customers in high visibility locations on many of the world’s most trusted publishers and apps to drive performance.







For the first time ever, Realize allows advertisers to tap into display and even more parts of Taboola’s large network of publishers, apps and OEMs which include NBC News, Yahoo, Xiaomi and Samsung. Taboola advertisers can now go beyond native ad placements to connect with relevant customers in high visibility locations on many of the world’s most trusted publishers and apps to drive performance.





AI and Data Advantage: Driving Measurable Results at Scale







Realize is powered by an AI performance engine that finds the best opportunities for campaigns across Taboola’s network of trusted publishers and apps. This AI performance engine is powered by the unique data advantage of Taboola’s code-on-page integrations with publishers, giving it signal unlike any other open web platform to use when optimizing and placing ads.







Realize is powered by an AI performance engine that finds the best opportunities for campaigns across Taboola’s network of trusted publishers and apps. This AI performance engine is powered by the unique data advantage of Taboola’s code-on-page integrations with publishers, giving it signal unlike any other open web platform to use when optimizing and placing ads.





Creative Freedom: Getting Started Faster with Social, Display, Vertical Videos







Realize provides an intuitive experience for performance advertisers, allowing them to now reach their customer acquisition goals with the same creative assets they use on display or social media campaigns. It transforms existing assets into high-performing ads across premium placements on leading publishers and apps, instantly.











“Every business deserves a chance to grow and succeed,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Performance advertising beyond search and social media has been far too difficult for too long, however. Advertisers have settled on search and social media simply because there has been no viable alternative. Spending money with DSPs and CTV is great for branding but not optimized to drive performance, and running display with hundreds of advertising tech companies at low scale is simply not worth marketers’ time. Amazon started in 1994 and did a great job winning the book business by 2000, which allowed them to go into owning all of e-commerce. This is our “Amazon moment.” After many years of success with native ads, it's time to go after all of performance advertising. We can do a lot more for advertisers, and a lot more for publishers. Today is an exciting day for me and us at Taboola.”







Supporting quotes







“Taboola’s new technology platform, Realize, expands the potential for success with our performance marketing. Realize provides more options to connect with customers in engaging and prominent ways through a vast network of trusted publishers globally. We expect Realize will greatly benefit our advertising reach and ROI, and we’re excited to use it,” said



Julie Hansen, CRO & US CEO at Babbel



.









"Taboola has been a longstanding partner for eToro, providing the technology and team that has helped us excel in reaching customers. Taboola's new Realize technology platform helps us go even further, driving success for our performance-focused campaigns and helping us to achieve our customer acquisition goals. We look forward to continuing to grow using Taboola and Realize," said



Nir Szmulewicz, CMO, eToro



.





“We praise Taboola’s end-to-end approach to ensuring performance advertising success,” says



Jeff Ratner, President Media, Data, Analytics at Quigley-Simpson



. “We have worked with Taboola for many years and they have shown the technology and expertise needed for driving true ROI for our campaigns. Realize shows promise for going even further, bringing the best of all worlds–AI that works to find us the best outcomes, audiences that are uniquely engaged, and placements that are highly visible that live on trusted publishers.”





“For a media agency that has always been on the cutting edge of performance marketing, as we are at EVERSANA media, I could not be more excited to leverage Taboola’s new performance platform, Realize, which brings to life end-to-end performance campaigns. With Realize, you have the marriage of both audience engagement and scale, along with outcome-driven AI. I think this type of strategic pivot into performance is going to yield major dividends for Taboola and its clients,” says



Justin Chase, EVP, Media at Eversana



.







About Taboola







Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.





Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.







Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, including Taboola.com Ltd.’s (the “Company’s”) new focus beyond native advertising and its expectations for Realize, its new performance advertising technology platform, and by implication the potential future financial and operating performance of the Company.





Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in or implied by this press release include, but are not limited to: the recent introduction of Realize, which has not yet been subject to extensive third-party market testing or utilization; the degree to which, or whether, Realize can achieve its intended performance objectives and attract, retain and grow advertisers and advertising spending; timing and levels of market acceptance; implementation costs for the new platform; risks relating to the timing and amount of financial contributions from Realize, which could be negative especially during the roll-out period, which could be protracted; the new platform's ability to deliver outcomes at scale; impacts of user experience, advertiser platform utilization and spending; impact from competitors that have or are perceived to have superior solutions now or in the future; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Contact







Dave Struzzi







Dave.s@taboola.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd2d7546-1b67-4f4f-bf27-0a5a18210c8f





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.