Taboola Expands Advertising Partnership with Microsoft, Celebrating Ten Years of Collaboration

Taboola deepens its decade-long advertising partnership with Microsoft, expanding services across more Microsoft properties and apps.

Taboola has announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Microsoft, marking ten years of serving advertising on various Microsoft properties, including MSN, Microsoft Edge, and now extending to apps like Outlook and the Microsoft 365 suite. This collaboration allows Taboola to leverage its AI-powered technology to enhance monetization and user engagement across Microsoft’s widely-used platforms, providing advertisers access to a vast audience of nearly 600 million daily active users in secure environments. Taboola’s CEO, Adam Singolda, emphasized the importance of this long-term relationship and its benefits in enriching user experiences and delivering effective advertising solutions.

Potential Positives

Taboola has reached a ten-year milestone in its advertising partnership with Microsoft, indicating a strong, long-term relationship with a major industry player.

The deepening of the relationship allows Taboola to serve ads on additional high-traffic Microsoft applications, expanding its reach to more users and enhancing monetization opportunities.

Taboola's advertising platform connects with nearly 600 million daily active users, providing significant exposure for advertisers in brand-safe environments.

The collaboration is framed as beneficial for both Taboola and Microsoft, enhancing user experiences on Microsoft’s popular digital properties.

Potential Negatives

While announcing a long-term partnership with Microsoft, the press release does not provide specific details on how the relationship has positively impacted Taboola's financial performance, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the partnership.

The mention of inherent risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements could indicate a lack of confidence in achieving projected outcomes, which may concern investors.

The lack of any mention of financial metrics or success indicators related to the partnership may lead to skepticism regarding the value of this milestone announcement.

FAQ

What milestone has Taboola recently achieved with Microsoft?

Taboola has reached a ten-year milestone serving advertising on select Microsoft properties, deepening their long-standing relationship.

Which Microsoft properties are included in Taboola's advertising services?

Taboola serves ads on Microsoft properties including MSN, Microsoft Edge, Outlook, and apps within the Microsoft 365 suite.

How does Taboola's technology benefit advertisers?

Taboola's AI-powered technology enhances monetization and user engagement, connecting advertisers with nearly 600 million daily active users.

What is Taboola's primary advertising platform?

Taboola's primary platform is Realize, which offers performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social media.

How does Taboola ensure brand safety for advertisers?

Taboola provides advertising in brand-safe environments by partnering with trusted publishers and platforms to reach engaged users.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZVI LIMON has made 5 purchases buying 574,896 shares for an estimated $1,714,195 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 247,073 shares for an estimated $951,712 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ADAM SINGOLDA (Founder and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 184,000 shares for an estimated $498,004 and 0 sales.

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TBLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBLA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Taboola





(Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced it has reached a ten-year milestone serving advertising on select Microsoft properties and has deepened this relationship even further.





For years, Taboola has served ads on Microsoft-owned digital properties and apps including MSN, one of the most read news destinations in the world, Microsoft Edge, one of the world’s leading AI-powered browsers, and other Microsoft Windows experiences.





Taboola has now deepened its relationship to serve advertising on more of the world’s most used apps built by Microsoft, including Outlook and across other apps within the Microsoft 365 productivity suite of products.





Taboola’s AI-powered technology is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Advertisers can also connect with nearly 600 million daily active users in brand safe environments.





“Reaching a decade serving ads with an industry leader such as Microsoft is an incredible milestone,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Our collaboration has been established for the long-term and on Taboola’s ability to help Microsoft provide richer experiences on its immensely popular digital properties. As we expand to offer advertising on additional Microsoft properties, we’re giving advertisers even more access to trusted, premium destinations that reach people across all different parts of their day as they’re actively engaged.”







About Taboola







Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.





Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.





Learn more at





www.taboola.com





and follow @taboola on X.







Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements







Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



