Taboola and Gannett Expand Partnership to Enhance Performance Advertising with AI-Powered Realize Platform

Taboola enhances partnership with Gannett, integrating its AI platform Realize for expanded advertising opportunities across Gannett's network.

Taboola has announced an expansion of its long-term partnership with Gannett Co. Inc., enhancing their collaboration that began in 2013. This new phase allows performance advertisers to access display inventory on Gannett’s digital properties through Taboola’s Realize platform, which leverages an AI performance engine to optimize ad placements across Taboola’s extensive network. Gannett's Senior VP Tim Wolfe expressed enthusiasm about this deepened partnership, highlighting the strategic benefits it brings in audience development and monetization. Taboola's CEO Adam Singolda noted the importance of utilizing first-party data, AI, and distribution capabilities to enhance results for performance advertisers.

Potential Positives

Taboola has deepened its partnership with Gannett, allowing performance advertisers access to display inventory on Gannett’s properties, which expands its advertising reach.

The launch of Realize, powered by an AI performance engine, enhances Taboola’s offering by optimizing ad placements using unique data advantages, positioning the company as a leader in performance advertising technology.

This collaboration with Gannett is viewed as a strategic partnership that bolsters audience development, engagement, and monetization for both companies.

Potential Negatives

High reliance on Gannett for ad performance could indicate a lack of diverse partnerships, potentially exposing Taboola to risks if this relationship falters.



The use of an AI performance engine suggests reliance on technology that may have inherent risks and uncertainties associated with execution and effectiveness.



Forward-looking statements within the release underscore a lack of certainty about future performance and outcomes, which may lead to investor concerns about the company's growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Taboola and Gannett?

Taboola has deepened its partnership with Gannett to provide performance advertisers access to display inventory via Realize.

How does Taboola's Realize platform work?

Realize utilizes an AI performance engine to optimize ad placements across Taboola's extensive network of publishers and apps.

What benefits does the partnership offer advertisers?

Advertisers gain enhanced access to performance metrics and trusted sites, enabling better audience targeting and engagement.

When did Taboola start working with Gannett?

Taboola has partnered with Gannett since 2013, initially focusing on powering recommendations across Gannett’s digital properties.

What type of companies use Taboola's technology?

Taboola's technology is used by major publishers like NBC News and Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZVI LIMON has made 5 purchases buying 574,896 shares for an estimated $1,714,195 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 247,073 shares for an estimated $951,712 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ADAM SINGOLDA (Founder and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 184,000 shares for an estimated $498,004 and 0 sales.

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Taboola





(Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced an update to its long-term partnership with





Gannett Co. Inc





. (NYSE: GCI), a diversified media company with expansive reach across the country including USA TODAY and over 200 local publications throughout the USA TODAY Network.





Since 2013, Taboola has partnered with Gannett by powering recommendations across Gannett’s digital properties. Now, as part of Taboola’s expansion beyond native and into performance, Taboola has deepened its partnership with Gannett to offer performance advertisers access to display inventory on Gannett properties with





Realize





.





For the first time ever, Realize allows advertisers to tap into display and even more parts of Taboola’s large network of publishers, apps and OEMs. Realize is powered by an AI performance engine that finds the best opportunities for campaigns across Taboola’s network of trusted publishers and apps. This AI performance engine is powered by the unique data advantage of Taboola’s code-on-page integrations with publishers, giving it signal unlike any other open web platform to use when optimizing and placing ads.





“We’re proud to work closely with Taboola and look forward to expanding our relationship further through Realize,” said Tim Wolfe, Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations at Gannett. “Our long-standing collaboration has shown them to be a strategic partner across the board, driving audience development, engagement, and monetization.“





“We’ve had a long and productive history working with Gannett, partnering closely for mutual growth,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “Through this expanded partnership, we’re providing performance advertisers with greater access to drive results on trusted sites, using Realize. Our deepened partnership with Gannett is yet another proof point of how we’re combining the best first-party data, AI, and distribution capabilities that performance advertisers need.”











About Taboola







Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale. Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.











About Gannett









Gannett Co., Inc.



is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. Through our trusted brands, including the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication,



USA TODAY



, and local media organizations, including our network of local properties, in the United States, and



Newsquest



, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, we provide essential journalism, local content, and digital experiences to audiences and businesses. We deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Our digital marketing solutions brand,



LocaliQ



, supports small and medium-sized businesses with innovative digital marketing products and solutions.







Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements







Each of Taboola (the “Company”) and Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in each of the Company’s and Gannett’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and subsequent filings made by each of them with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of the Company and Gannett cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Neither the Company nor Gannett undertakes or accepts any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based















