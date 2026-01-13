T1 Energy (TE) Price Target Increased by 21.92% to 9.08

The average one-year price target for T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) has been revised to $9.08 / share. This is an increase of 21.92% from the prior estimate of $7.45 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.91% from the latest reported closing price of $7.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in T1 Energy. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TE is 0.04%, an increase of 36.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 78,189K shares. The put/call ratio of TE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 13,463K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kim holds 7,112K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,168K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TE by 32.52% over the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 6,000K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,757K shares , representing a decrease of 29.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TE by 42.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,962K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140K shares , representing an increase of 20.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TE by 75.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,491K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

