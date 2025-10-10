T1 Energy Invests In Solar Cell Developer Talon

(RTTNews) - T1 Energy Inc. (TE) on Friday announced a strategic investment in Talon PV LLC, acquiring a minority stake in the solar cell fabrication developer.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Under the deal, T1 has entered into a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) to acquire a stake in Talon PV. The two companies remain in discussions to potentially deepen their strategic relationship in the future.

T1 is advancing its own solar cell fabrication project, the 5 GW G2_Austin facility in Rockdale, Texas, with the first phase expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2026. Talon PV is developing a 4.8 GW solar cell plant in Baytown, Texas.

Both projects are expected to significantly increase domestic manufacturing capacity and produce TOPCon solar cells, the most technologically advanced commercially available solar cells in the U.S.

The Texas projects are also set to bring jobs back locally and provide power to meet rising demand driven by AI, industrialization, and residential growth.

