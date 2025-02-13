T. Rowe Price's January AUM Balance Increases 2.7% Sequentially

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.65 trillion for January 2025. The figure reflected a sequential increase of 2.7%.

TROW experienced net outflows of $2.1 billion in January 2025.

Breakdown of TROW’s AUM Performance

At the end of January, T. Rowe Price’s equity products aggregated $854 billion, which rose 2.9% from the previous month. Fixed income (including money market) grew 1.1% to $190 billion. Further, multi-asset products were $553 billion, which increased 3.2% from the previous month.

Alternative products of $53 billion remained stable from the prior month.

T. Rowe Price registered $492 billion in target date retirement portfolios in January 2025, which rose 3.4% from the prior month.

Our Take on TROW

The company’s diversified business model and efforts to broaden its distribution reach through acquisitions will likely support its top-line growth in the future. Its rising AUM base looks encouraging. However, the company’s overdependence on investment advisory fees is concerning. Also, T. Rowe Price’s bottom-line growth has been under pressure due to high costs.

T. Rowe Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past six months, TROW shares have gained 3.2% compared with the industry’s 21.8% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, T. Rowe Price carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Invesco Ltd. IVZ reported a preliminary AUM of $1.90 trillion as of Jan. 30, 2025. This reflected an increase of 3.1 % from the prior month. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $5.1 billion in the month.

The company’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $37 billion.

Lazard Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary AUM balance of $233 billion for January 2025, a 2.9% increase from Dec. 31, 2024.

The upside in AUM balance was favorably impacted by net inflows of $0.3 billion, a foreign-exchange depreciation of $0.4 billion and a market appreciation of $6.1 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.