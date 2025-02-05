T. Rowe Price Group Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $439.9 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $437.6 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $484.8 million or $2.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $1.824 billion from $1.642 billion last year.

T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $439.9 Mln. vs. $437.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue: $1.824 Bln vs. $1.642 Bln last year.

