T. Rowe Price Group Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $505.2 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $483.4 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $506.8 million or $2.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $1.72 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $505.2 Mln. vs. $483.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.72 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

