T. Rowe Price Expands Fixed Income Platform Through CLO Launch

T. Rowe Price Group TROW has taken a significant step to strengthen its fixed income capabilities by entering the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market. The company announced the launch of ROWE CLO 2026-1 Ltd., a $403.59 million issuance backed primarily by broadly syndicated first-lien loans. The initiative will be managed through its investment adviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc, further integrating it into its broader fixed income operations.

Details of T. Rowe Price’s CLO Offering

The newly launched CLO represents an extension of T. Rowe Price’s established fixed income platform. The initiative complements and leverages the company’s strong bank loan franchise and its securitized investment team to provide investors access to higher-income strategies through bespoke credit selection.

This development builds on the firm’s long-standing experience in credit markets. T. Rowe Price first entered the bank loan space in 2002 and expanded into CLO tranche investing in 2016. The company has also strengthened its research capabilities, investment expertise and supporting technology infrastructure to enhance its credit platform.

The CLO is designed to provide exposure to higher-yielding opportunities through actively managed portfolios of floating-rate loans. It combines the company’s credit research, portfolio management expertise and technology platform to support disciplined credit selection and effective risk management.

Possible Implications of T. Rowe Price’s CLO Expansion

The CLO initiative is expected to strengthen T. Rowe Price’s fixed-income franchise by adding a new avenue for fee-based revenue and asset growth. As of Feb. 28, 2026, the company had $335 billion in fixed income assets under management (AUM), including $40 billion in leveraged credit and structured finance and $17 billion in bank loans and CLO tranche investments, providing a solid base to scale its CLO business.

The launch strengthens T. Rowe Price’s fixed-income franchise by expanding its presence in higher-income credit products, diversifying its offerings and supporting more stable fee-based income. This also aligns with the company’s broader AUM growth strategy, as the move is likely to attract additional institutional inflows.

Eric Veiel, chief investment officer and head of Global Investments for T. Rowe Price, states, "We believe this move will expand our relationships with clients globally, across both debt and equity tranches, by meeting growing demand for these securities."

TROW’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of TROW have plunged 9.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 15.7%.

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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Efforts by Other Firms to Expand Fixed Income Capabilities

In February 2026, Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO entered into a strategic partnership with Schroders to develop next-generation wealth and retirement investment solutions for institutional and wealth clients across the United Kingdom and the United States.

The major focus of the APO’s partnership is the co-creation of new investment products for the UK wealth market. These products will blend public and private markets fixed income exposures across Schroders, Schroders Capital, and Apollo. These products aim to provide enhanced income solutions with better diversification and improved risk-adjusted returns across the credit spectrum.

In the same month, Ares Management Corporation ARES completed the acquisition of the entire outstanding share capital of BlueCove Limited, a London-based systematic fixed income manager. The integrated BlueCove business will operate as Ares Systematic Credit, the latest strategy within the Ares Credit Group.

The acquisition represents a strategic expansion of ARES’s Credit Group into systematic credit investing, aligning with growing investor demand for data-driven fixed income strategies.

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