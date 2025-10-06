T-Mobile USA Plans Public Offering Of Senior Notes

Markets
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS, a telecommunications provider, on Monday announced that its unit, T-Mobile USA, Inc., plans to publicly offer senior notes.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for refinancing existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC will serve as joint book-running managers for the offering.

T-Mobile's stock closed at $226.58 per share on Friday, a 1.6% decrease from the previous trading session. The company's shares have traded within a range of $207.41 to $276.49 over the last 52 weeks.

