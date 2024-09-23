T-Mobile USA Plans To Offer Senior Notes In Public Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced that T-Mobile USA, its direct subsidiary, plans to offer senior notes in a registered public offering. T-Mobile USA, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, share repurchases, any dividends declared by T-Mobile's Board and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

T-Mobile USA has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission with complete information about the issuer and the offering of notes.

