T-Mobile US Subsidiary To Sell $2.8 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) announced that T-Mobile USA Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to sell $800 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2033, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2035 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.700% Senior Notes due 2056 in a registered public offering.

The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on October 9, 2025. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis, or other general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.