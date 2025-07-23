T-Mobile US, Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.222 billion, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $2.925 billion, or $2.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $21.132 billion from $19.772 billion last year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

