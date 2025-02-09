T-Mobile Unveils Starlink Beta To Deliver Mobile Connectivity In Remote Areas Using Satellite Tech

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile has officially launched the beta version of its Starlink service. This service aims to provide mobile connectivity in areas where traditional cell towers cannot reach, using satellite technology. It is currently being tested with the public, and anyone can register for free access until July.

T-Mobile Starlink is the first and only space-based mobile network in the U.S. that automatically connects to phones in areas where no cellular network reaches. The beta is now open for absolutely everyone — even Verizon and AT&T customers — to register for free access until July, T-Mobile said in a statement on Sunday.

T-Mobile Starlink operates with specially designed satellites equipped with Direct-to-Cell capabilities. These satellites orbit over 200 miles above the Earth, speeding at more than 17,000 miles per hour. They deliver cell phone signals, currently limited to text messages, with picture messages, data, and voice calls planned for future rollout. This ensures connectivity in locations that traditional cell towers can't reach.

T-Mobile Starlink also broadcasts Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) nationwide to anyone in range of the signal and with a compatible device.

The satellite-based WEA service guarantees that everyone, even those beyond terrestrial coverage, can receive critical, potentially life-saving messages directly to their phones, provided they are within the range of a T-Mobile Starlink satellite. Whether in remote areas like hiking trails or regions affected by severe weather or natural disasters, more people now have access to WEA broadcasts when they need them the most.

According to the company, the T-Mobile Starlink beta is free until July, after which it will be included at no extra cost on the Go5G Next plan, including variations like Go5G Next 55+, T-Mobile's premier offering. Business customers will also receive T-Mobile Starlink at no additional charge on Go5G Business Next, as will first responder agencies on T-Priority plans and other select premium rate plans. Customers on any other T-Mobile plan can add the service for $15/month per line.

Through February, T-Mobile customers who register for the beta can secure a $10/month per line Early Adopter Discount, offering 33% off the full price.

T-Mobile is giving AT&T and Verizon customers the opportunity to try out T-Mobile Starlink satellite service on their existing phones. During the beta period, Verizon and AT&T customers can experience T-Mobile Starlink text messaging for free, and once the service launches in July, it will be available for $20/month per line.

