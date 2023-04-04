T-Mobile (TMUS)-Prisms VR Team Up to Boost Virtual Learning

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS recently formed a collaboration with Prisms VR to support students with enhanced connectivity and improve the virtual learning experience. Prisms VR is a pioneer in virtual learning and provides greater flexibility to educators and students through its innovative way of learning, such as VR math modules.



The company intends to lower the attrition rate in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) by simplifying the learning process for students. Virtual reality demands fast and dependable network connectivity, which is still scarce in many parts of America. Lack of connectivity affects student's growth; around 19 million people nationwide suffer from poor connectivity, which is incompatible with VR learning requirements. T-Mobile is one of the country’s fastest and largest 5G infrastructure providers helping Prisms VR overcome these barriers, supporting students in rural and urban areas.



To date, TMUS 5G-powered VR headsets have been active in many schools across 28 states, enabling thousands of students to access better learning opportunities. It provides necessary bandwidth connectivity with an uninterrupted network to facilitate virtual learning. Connecting many headsets to the school’s Wi-Fi system is also a hefty procedure, as setting up each device and following all the compliance conditions take ample time. TMUS 5G network solution ensures time efficiency and streamlines the process by nullifying all these steps and making VR headsets functional as soon as they are turned on.



The collaboration is currently working to deploy this latest innovation across 11 school districts in rural Michigan. These developments highlight T-Mobile’s commitment to bringing the fruits of 5G innovation to all and reducing the learning gap across the nation.



T-Mobile continues to deploy 5G with the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum from Sprint. It is likely to provide average 5G speeds of above 100 Mbps to 90% of the population. It plans to continue lighting up this 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are around 300 Mbps, with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps.



T-Mobile competes for consumers at all price points. Customers, including prepaid and Lifeline, have access to the same 5G network and services. The combined network has 14 times more capacity than on a standalone basis, which enables it to leapfrog the competition in network capability and customer experience.



Shares of the company have gained 10.7% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 13.9%.



