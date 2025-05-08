T-Mobile Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is a wireless service provider that offers voice, messaging, and data services to postpaid, prepaid, wholesale and other services customers. Valued at a market cap of $285.3 billion, the company provides its services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brands.
Shares of this telecom service provider have considerably outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TMUS has rallied 54.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 8.6%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 13.8%, compared to SPX’s 4.3% drop.
Zooming in further, TMUS has also outpaced the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF’s (IYZ) 30.5% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 2% rise on a YTD basis.
On Apr. 24, TMUS released its Q1 earnings results. The company’s revenue improved 6.6% year-over-year to $20.9 billion and topped the forecasted figure by 1.5%. Meanwhile, its earnings of $2.58 per share advanced 29% from the year-ago quarter and exceeded the consensus estimates by 5.3%. TMUS also delivered record-high postpaid net and gross customer additions in the quarter. Adding to the positives, the company raised its fiscal 2025 core adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $33.2 billion to $33.7 billion.
However, despite these strong results, the stock dropped 11.2% in the following trading session, likely due to postpaid wireless subscriber additions falling short of expectations and a higher year-over-year postpaid churn rate, which may have raised investor concerns.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TMUS’ EPS to grow 9.3% year over year to $10.56. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.
Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy” which is based on 16 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” eight “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.
This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.
On Apr. 30, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) upgraded TMUS’ rating to “Outperform” with a price target of $277.50, which indicates a 10.4% potential upside from the current levels.
The mean price target of $271.30 represents an 8% potential upside from TMUS’ current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $305 suggests an upside potential of 21.4%.On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
