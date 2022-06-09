Markets
TMUS

T-Mobile Set To Launch First-ever 5G Hotspot Next Week

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS), an American wireless network operator majority owned by German firm Deutsche Telekom, on Thursday announced its first-ever T-Mobile 5G Hotspot, to be available from June 16.

The new service taps into T-Mobile's extended range 5G signals for broad nationwide coverage and ultra capacity 5G for super-fast speeds - as fast as Wi-Fi - in hundreds of cities, the company said in a statement.

The T-Mobile Hotspot also allows its users to connect up to 32 devices for simultaneous connectivity featuring a 6460mAh battery for all-day usage for a seamless 5G connectivity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular