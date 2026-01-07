T-Mobile To Sell $2.0 Billion Of Senior Notes

Markets
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) announced that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to sell $1.150 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2036 and $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.850% Senior Notes due 2056 in a registered public offering.

The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on January 12, 2026.

T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis, or other general corporate purposes.

