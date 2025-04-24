Markets
T-Mobile Posts Higher Net Income And Revenue Growth In Q1

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) an American Un-carrier Thursday reported first-quarter results for fiscal 2025, delivering net income of $2.95 billion or earnings per share of $2.58, up from $2.37 billion or EPS of $2.00 in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven by strong service revenue growth and continued subscriber momentum.

Total revenue for the quarter reached $20.89 billion, rising from $19.59 billion a year earlier. Total service revenue climbed to $16.93 billion from $16.10 billion, while postpaid service revenue rose to $13.59 billion compared to $12.63 billion, reflecting strength in customer retention and account growth.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $8.26 billion from $7.65 billion in the prior-year quarter. Core adjusted EBITDA also increased, showing year-over-year gains of nearly 8 percent.

While T-Mobile has not issued full-year guidance in this release, the company highlighted continued leadership in network performance and customer satisfaction, suggesting momentum into the upcoming quarters.

TMUS closed Thursday's trading at $262.18 up $2.83 or 1.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

