T-Mobile Plans Senior Notes Offering To Refinance Debt

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a wireless network operator, on Wednesday said its wholly owned subsidiary, T-Mobile USA, plans to offer senior notes in a registered public offering.

The company said the net proceeds will be used to refinance existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis or for other general corporate purposes.

In the pre-market trading, T-Mobile US is 0.05% higher at $198.69 on the Nasdaq.

