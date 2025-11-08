T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) is in a rare position among mega-cap stocks, many of which are currently near all-time highs. It’s been beaten into a downtrend over the past few months, but as we head into the final few weeks of the year, the scene is set for a massive rebound.

Its shares closed just above $200 on Wednesday evening, having hit a fresh 52-week low this week as part of their 20% slide since late August.

The slide has driven the stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI), a popular technical indicator for assessing momentum, down to 26.

Any RSI reading below 30 typically signals a highly oversold condition, raising the question: Does this make T-Mobile a buy?

Why Shares Have Been Under Pressure

Importantly, T-Mobile’s decline doesn’t stem from a single catastrophic event. Instead, the sharp slide reflects a mix of overly elevated expectations, competitive intensity in its primary markets, and concerns about growing capital expenditures.

Earlier this year, the stock was trading at all-time highs, buoyed by bullish customer growth.

But as the broader telecom sector has faced rising costs, regulatory uncertainty, and margin pressures, T-Mobile’s prospects, along with those of its peers, came under increasing scrutiny. Even a solid Q3 earnings report last month failed to stop the bleed.

While the earnings results were solid, investor conviction appeared fragile, with the simpler option being to sell first and ask questions later.

Why the Setup Appears Compelling

Despite the weak price action, several factors support a potential rebound. First, T-Mobile reported strong fundamentals in Q3. Its revenue print was in line with expectations and up nearly 9% year-over-year, while its earnings per share came in ahead of the consensus. The company added 1 million postpaid phone customers—its best Q3 in over a decade—and recorded 2.3 million postpaid net customer additions, the highest in its history and the best in the industry.

This helped give management the confidence to raise its forward guidance, which is one of the more bullish signals a company can provide to the market. The fact that the stock has continued to sell off since then only makes for a more appealing risk/reward profile, while also helping the valuation setup. T-Mobile now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 20, its lowest level since 2019.

The technical picture is also attractive. An RSI at 26 reflects extreme selling pressure, but it often acts like a stretched rubber band—the more it’s pulled, the stronger the snap-back in the stock. If buyers start to step in at the current price zone around $200, a floor could begin to form.

Analysts Turn Bullish on T-Mobile Stock

Analyst sentiment on T-Mobile is also starting to lean bullish.

Among a string of recent analyst updates, the team at HSBC made headlines late last month by upgrading T-Mobile from a Hold rating to a Buy and assigning a fresh $285 price target.

It’s a meaningful move—and from where the stock closed on Wednesday, it suggests a potential upside of nearly 40%.

When a stock that’s taken a beating like T-Mobile starts to draw this kind of upgraded attention, it’s often a sign that sentiment is quietly turning.

A rebound may be closer than it seems.

Some Risks Remain for TMUS

Of course, this setup isn’t risk-free. While valuation is cheaper and indicators point to oversold status, the bulls have been nowhere to be seen in recent weeks, and structural challenges in the wireless industry remain. Capital expenditures remain elevated, competition for consumers’ business is intense, and margins are under pressure.

Oversold indicators alone don’t guarantee a recovery—investors’ confidence must be won back, too. If T-Mobile’s subsequent results disappoint or the ongoing headwinds worsen, then shares could revisit the recent lows or worsen.

Risk/Reward Looks Favorable for Patient Investors

In the meantime, however, the combination of a solid Q3, a comparatively cheap valuation, extremely oversold technical readings, and strong analyst support creates a compelling risk/reward setup. Let’s see if the stock can keep its head above the $200 level heading into the weekend.

If a base starts to form, we could quickly see the bulls emerge from the shadows to begin taking advantage of this heavily oversold stock.

