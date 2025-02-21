T-Mobile Introduces Essentials Plans For First Responders & Military

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), a US-based telecommunications company Friday unveiled two new Essentials plans tailored for first responders and military personnel, reinforcing its dedication to those who serve. The Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military plans provide essential connectivity at the most competitive rates for their families, outperforming competitors in value. Both plans, powered by America's largest and fastest 5G network, are available starting February 21.

T-Mobile's new Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military plans offer unlimited talk, text, and data, plus texting in 215+ countries, at $90/month for a family of three with AutoPay (taxes and fees extra). Customers save nearly 20% monthly and over $250 annually compared to AT&T's FirstNet Unlimited.

Additional perks include Magenta Status benefits like discounts on hotels, car rentals, concert and movie tickets, and access to America's leading 5G network. Verified first responders can also upgrade to priority network access for $7.50/month. Plus, switching to these plans comes with a free 5G phone, covered through 24 monthly bill credits.

T-Mobile has introduced Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military plans, adding flexibility alongside its Go5G First Responder and Military options. These plans cater to varying needs, from basic connectivity to premium perks like Netflix on Us and free in-flight Wi-Fi. The company continues its support for service members through initiatives like hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses and the Connecting Heroes program, offering up to $7.7 billion in savings for first responder agencies by 2030.

Additionally, T-Mobile Starlink, the first space-based mobile network in the U.S., is now in public beta. This free beta extends text messaging access to 500,000+ square miles of previously uncovered areas, ensuring connectivity beyond traditional cell tower reach—even for Verizon and AT&T customers.

T-Mobile is offering up to $800 via a virtual prepaid Mastercard to customers who bring an eligible phone and switch from another provider. Additionally, those who return to their previous carrier within 30 days will receive $125 per voice line as a safety net.

The Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military plans are now available, and T-Priority offers first responders priority network access. For more details, visit t-mobile.com/T-Priority.

T-Mobile's Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military plans require verification within 45 days; otherwise, they convert to Essentials at up to $20 more per line/month. Speeds may slow during congestion, with further reductions after 50GB/month. SD streaming, a $3.49 per line fee, and taxes/fees (4-38% of the bill) apply.

The Phone On Us offer requires an active account; canceling stops bill credits. The Keep & Switch deal requires an unlocked device, 90+ days of service, and timely redemption, with a Virtual Mastercard - valid for 6 months issued in 15 days. The Go Back Guarantee offers $125 per voice line for customers who return to an eligible carrier within 30 days. Visit T-Mobile.com for details.

TMUS is currently trading at $264.58 or 0.31% lower on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

