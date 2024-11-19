T-Mobile could drop Nokia as 5G equipment supplier, LightReading reports

EJL Wireless Research analyst Earl Lum believes T-Mobile (TMUS) will drop Nokia (NOK) from its 5G equipment supplier network due to almost ten years of technical shortcomings in Nokia’s equipment for T-Mobile, LightReading’s Mike Dano reports. Dano notes that Lum is the analyst who first reported that AT&T (T) would remove Nokia from its network. Lum specifically called out the weight, power and cooling inadequacies of Nokia’s equipment, including its latest radio offerings supporting Massive MIMO technology, as to why T-Mobile will drop the company. “Is there a real possibility of a strike-out for Nokia in the United States mobile market? Our sources and channel checks say potentially and most likely, yes,” Lum said.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TMUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.