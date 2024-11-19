News & Insights

T-Mobile could drop Nokia as 5G equipment supplier, LightReading reports

November 19, 2024 — 11:01 am EST

EJL Wireless Research analyst Earl Lum believes T-Mobile (TMUS) will drop Nokia (NOK) from its 5G equipment supplier network due to almost ten years of technical shortcomings in Nokia’s equipment for T-Mobile, LightReading’s Mike Dano reports. Dano notes that Lum is the analyst who first reported that AT&T (T) would remove Nokia from its network. Lum specifically called out the weight, power and cooling inadequacies of Nokia’s equipment, including its latest radio offerings supporting Massive MIMO technology, as to why T-Mobile will drop the company. “Is there a real possibility of a strike-out for Nokia in the United States mobile market? Our sources and channel checks say potentially and most likely, yes,” Lum said.

