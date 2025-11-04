Markets
T-Mobile, Capital One Unveil T-Mobile Visa

November 04, 2025 — 08:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) and Capital One (COF) introduced T-Mobile Visa, a new credit card. T-Mobile Visa turns every purchase into T-Mobile Rewards that cardholders can use toward new phones, accessories and even their T-Mobile bill. With T-Mobile Visa, customers can turn purchases into savings and rewards with: 2% in T-Mobile Rewards on every purchase, every day; 5% in rewards on phones, devices and accessories at T-Mobile; and $5 AutoPay discount on T-Mobile bill.

"The T-Mobile Visa makes the incredible experiences at T-Mobile even better - unlocking extra travel and entertainment perks and turning everyday spending into rewards that help cardholders save on their monthly T-Mobile bill," said Andr Almeida, President of Growth and Emerging Businesses, T-Mobile.

