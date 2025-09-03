Markets
T-Mobile Arena Extends Agreement With TKO Group Holdings Through 2030

September 03, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM)'s T-Mobile Arena has extended its agreement with TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) through 2030, reinforcing the venue's status as the official home for UFC and WWE in Las Vegas.

The agreement also includes priority scheduling for TKO-affiliated events during key windows such as International Fight Week.

The company noted that the renewed agreement guarantees a minimum of four annual UFC events and two WWE events at the iconic arena, further cementing Las Vegas as the global epicenter of combat sports and entertainment.

Currently, MGM is trading at $38.88, down 0.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
