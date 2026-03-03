T Introduces Smart Manufacturing Solution: Will it Boost Prospects?

AT&T, Inc. T introduces a Connected AI solution to expedite smart manufacturing processes. The Connected AI solution features advanced, Gen AI-powered modeling and analytics.



The solution finds out bottlenecks in the process, identifies root causes and also provides recommendations to fix them. Its integrated edge AI monitors the effectiveness of machines, figures out faults, and provides actionable insights and optimized maintenance planning. The solution comes with predictive maintenance that helps prevent problems and reduce downtime.



The solution’s AI-powered cybersecurity swiftly flags any issues, and speeds up detection and threat minimization processes. Gen-AI-powered knowledge management feature retains and retrieves institutional knowledge and uses the technical know-how at the right places to streamline operations. The feature addresses one of the key issues of the manufacturing companies, which is the loss of vast knowledge when a long-term employee retires.



The lack of a unified data sharing system and disjointed operations led to delayed insights, and reactive maintenance led to high downtime and inefficient manufacturing practices. AT&T’s leading-edge platform, which integrates 5G, edge AI and a generative AI platform, effectively addresses these issues.



The company has collaborated with industry leaders, such as MicroAI, NVIDIA and Microsoft in this venture. NVIDIA is offering fast video analytics and conversational AI capabilities. Generative AI at the edge is powered by Microsoft’s Azure Open AI. Pilot test results have shown significant improvement across several parameters.

How Are Competitors Faring?

AT&T faces competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and Vodafone Group Plc. VOD in the industrial IoT and smart manufacturing space. Verizon is rapidly expanding into private 5G networks and industrial automation solutions. Verizon is also collaborating with AWS to develop fiber and edge network infrastructure for AI applications.



Vodafone has a strong presence in the European private 5G market. The company is a major player in global IoT connectivity, automotive telematics and logistics. However, despite a strong presence in other regions, Vodafone lacks a presence in the U.S. market.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T’s stock has gained 2.1% over the past year against the Wireless National industry’s decline of 7.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the forward price to earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 12.01 forward earnings, lower than the industry’s 13.14.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved upward in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

