System1 (SST) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for System1 (NYSE:SST) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is a decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 127.93% from the latest reported closing price of $3.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in System1. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 54.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SST is 0.20%, an increase of 139,526.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 3,218K shares. The put/call ratio of SST is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannae Holdings holds 2,701K shares representing 33.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 162K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SST by 71.39% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 117K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SST by 23.80% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 39K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SST by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 36K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

