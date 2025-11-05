Markets

Sysmex H1 Profit Declines

November 05, 2025 — 03:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sysmex Corporation reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of the parent was 19.0 billion yen, a decline of 26.9% from prior year. Earnings per share was 30.50 yen compared to 41.70 yen. For the six months ended Sep. 30, 2025, net sales were 232.53 billion yen, down 4.1%.

For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 45.0 billion yen, and net sales of 510.0 billion yen.

