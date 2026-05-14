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Sysmex FY Net Profit Declines

May 14, 2026 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sysmex (6869.T) reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of the parent of 35.5 billion yen, a decline of 33.9% from prior year. Operating profit was 51.83 billion yen, down 40.8%. Earnings per share was 56.89 yen compared to 86.05 yen. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, net sales were 500.0 billion yen, down 1.7% from last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2027, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 36.0 billion yen, and net sales of 535.0 billion yen. For the six months ending Sep. 30, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 14.0 billion yen, and net sales of 255.0 billion yen.

Shares of Sysmex are trading at 1,343 yen, up 0.075%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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