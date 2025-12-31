Is Sysco's International Business Becoming a Key Growth Driver?

Sysco Corporation’s SYY international business is emerging as a more meaningful contributor to the company’s overall performance, supported by steady execution and improving fundamentals. The segment is gaining traction as a structurally stronger growth engine, offering both sales momentum and improving profitability across regions.



A notable strength within the international business has been the continued shift toward local customers. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, international local case volume grew approximately 5%, highlighting solid engagement in markets where Sysco continues to deepen relationships with independent operators. This mix is particularly important as local customers typically carry more attractive economics and tend to be less volatile than larger national accounts, supporting steadier performance over time.



Margin expansion has been another defining feature of the segment’s progress. International gross margin increased by 43 basis points to 20.8%, reflecting disciplined pricing, strategic sourcing and improved supply-chain execution. Management emphasized that these gains were achieved while continuing to invest in the business, underscoring the scalability of Sysco’s operating model outside the United States.



Profit growth trends further reinforce the importance of the international segment. Adjusted operating income increased 13.1%, marking the eighth straight quarter of double-digit profit growth. Operational consistency across geographies has played a key role in this performance. Every major international region contributed to growth, supported by higher service levels, reduced product shrink and better productivity across the supply chain.



Overall, Sysco’s international business appears to be evolving from a supporting segment into a more durable growth driver. With improving margins, consistent profit growth and broad-based regional execution, the segment is increasingly strengthening the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s diversification and reinforcing the quality of its long-term earnings profile.



Shares of SYY have plunged 4.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 12.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

3 Consumer Staple Stocks to Consider

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO develops, markets and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. COCO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 18% and 15%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Vita Coco delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.4%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. MNST currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage's current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates an increase of 9.7% and 22.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.



United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 1% and 187.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.