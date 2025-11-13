Sysco a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (SYY)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Sysco Corp is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.15% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $228,731,320 worth of SYY shares.
Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Sysco Corp is $2.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/02/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SYY, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
SYY operates in the Grocery & Drug Stores sector, among companies like Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY), and US Foods Holding Corp (USFD).
