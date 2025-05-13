Sysco Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $34.4 billion, Sysco Corporation (SYY) engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates through the U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Shares of the food giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. SYY stock has declined 5.6% over the past 52 weeks and 5.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.9% over the past year but has dropped marginally in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, SYY has also underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 4.4% surge over the past 52 weeks and its 3.1% surge this year.

SYY stock declined marginally following the release of its Q3 earnings on Apr. 29. The company reported a 1.1% year-over-year increase in its sales, which amounted to $19.6. However, the results were negatively impacted by multiple factors: California wildfires, significantly adverse weather, and more recently, weakening consumer confidence. Its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.96, falling short of the analyst estimates by 6.8%.

For the current year, ending in June, analysts expect SYY’s EPS to increase 1.6% year over year to $4.38. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed or met the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

SYY stock has a consensus “Moderate” rating. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 11 rate it as a "Strong Buy" and six recommend a “Hold.”

On Apr. 30, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a “Buy” rating on Sysco and lowered the price target from $87 to $77.

SYY’s mean price target of $79.77 indicates a premium of 10.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $88 suggests an impressive 22.3% upside potential from current price levels.

