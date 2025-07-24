Markets
Sysco Opens Tampa Bay Facility; To Create Over 300 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) announced Thursday the grand opening of its newest facility, Sysco Tampa Bay, the ninth site opened in the past year as the company continues its global growth and expansion.

Sysco Tampa Bay, the sixth broadline facility in Florida, will create more than 300 jobs in one of the state's most booming regions.

Sysco Tampa Bay will cater to a 100-mile area of Florida and provide the growing food-away-from home sector with access to hundreds of thousands of well-priced quality products.

Sysco has opened or expanded 13 facilities in the past year, including in Allentown, Pa., Calgary, Canada, Ireland, London and Sweden.

Sysco's Greco Italian food specialty company has opened three facilities since the start of 2024, and four facilities, including in Wisconsin and Scotland have expanded their footprint.

