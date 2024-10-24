News & Insights

Sysco informed customers about supplier onion recall, Bloomberg says

October 24, 2024 — 12:40 pm EDT

Sysco (SYY) said in email to Bloomberg that the company has informed customers about the supplier-initiated recall of yellow onions that are part of federal investigation into a recent E. coli outbreak. The company will continue to monitor the situation, work with regulatory authorities in their ongoing investigation, and follow through on any additional actions required, the spokesperson added. Shares of Sysco are down 27c to $74.36 in midday trading.

Stocks mentioned

SYY

